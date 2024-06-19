Cleveland-Cliffs Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 52,536 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 33,300 call options.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,328,000 after buying an additional 194,948 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,374,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,741,000 after purchasing an additional 410,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,884,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after buying an additional 275,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

