CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given “Sell” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 192 ($2.44) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

LON CMCX opened at GBX 269 ($3.42) on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 292.50 ($3.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £752.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6,725.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

In other news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($383.23). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($380.97). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 354 shares of company stock valued at $90,392. Corporate insiders own 64.85% of the company's stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

