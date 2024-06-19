Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 172 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,702 ($34.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.44 ($5,905.26).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.20), for a total transaction of £610,397.20 ($775,600.00).

On Friday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 157 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($35.53) per share, for a total transaction of £4,389.72 ($5,577.79).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 179 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,395 ($30.43) per share, for a total transaction of £4,287.05 ($5,447.33).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,099 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,519 ($32.01), for a total transaction of £128,443.81 ($163,206.87).

On Friday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,133 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.51), for a total transaction of £375,298.40 ($476,872.17).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,688 ($34.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,816.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,641.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,465.45. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($35.96).

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of €0.93 ($1.00) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,337.84%.

CCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.86) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,875 ($36.53).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

