Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.44. Coffee shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 36,273 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
