Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13,181.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 8,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $1,829,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 788,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

