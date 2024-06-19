Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.79

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 6694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.