Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 298,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.1% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.