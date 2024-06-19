Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Peter McGrath Buys 300,000 Shares

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McGrath purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$17,400.00 ($11,523.18).

Peter McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Peter McGrath acquired 529,917 shares of Comms Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$32,324.94 ($21,407.24).

On Friday, May 31st, Peter McGrath acquired 770,083 shares of Comms Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$48,515.23 ($32,129.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

