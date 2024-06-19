Comparing DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DigitalBridge Group and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Abacus Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.96, indicating a potential upside of 70.25%. Abacus Life has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.58%. Given Abacus Life’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than DigitalBridge Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.42 $185.28 million $1.55 7.94 Abacus Life $79.59 million 7.24 $9.52 million $0.02 450.73

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Abacus Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abacus Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 3.14% 1.14% Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Abacus Life on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

