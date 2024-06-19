Comparing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -43.98% -2.68% -2.09% Pervasip -15.67% N/A -21.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Pervasip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $627.12 million 2.09 -$1.45 billion ($0.44) -3.84 Pervasip $15.77 million 0.10 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Pervasip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Tilray has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and Pervasip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $2.71, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Pervasip.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tilray beats Pervasip on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

