Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.83.

COMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COMP opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

