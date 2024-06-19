Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 41.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 73.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.72. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

