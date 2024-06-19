Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 193.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

UFPT stock opened at $253.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.97. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $268.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day moving average is $210.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

