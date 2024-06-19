Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,073 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

WGO opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.