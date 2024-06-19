Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,224 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Stock Performance
NYSE BHP opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on BHP
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.