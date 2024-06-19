Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,224 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

