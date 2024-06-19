Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TCPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $920.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 388.58%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

