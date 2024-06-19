Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 845,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,165,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 522,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

