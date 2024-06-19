Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.22.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

