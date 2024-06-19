Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,189 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.