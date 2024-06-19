Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,189 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
