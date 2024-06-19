Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,479 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of RBC Bearings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $277.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.55. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBC Bearings

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.