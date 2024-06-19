Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 230,287 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 230,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,075,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 393,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 204,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,753,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.59.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

