Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,339 Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIST. Citigroup downgraded Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VIST stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 30.24%. Analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.