Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,440 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

