Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,886 iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $25.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

