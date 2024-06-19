Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,073 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 162,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMU stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

