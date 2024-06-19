Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,858 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

