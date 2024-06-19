Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,858 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Oil Prices, Inflation, and Fed Policies: Stock Market Risks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Alzheimer’s Drug Stocks: Investing in Eli Lilly, Biogen, Roche
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.