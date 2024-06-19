Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.50.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

