Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

SHG opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

