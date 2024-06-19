Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 83,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kemper Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

