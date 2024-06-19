Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
NYSE:KOF opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
