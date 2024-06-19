Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

