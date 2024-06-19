Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $287,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

