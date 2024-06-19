Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,871,000 after buying an additional 1,871,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,660,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,913,000 after buying an additional 1,459,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 4,616.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 835,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 618,282 shares during the period.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. Analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $930,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,176.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,458. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAYW

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.