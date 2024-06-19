Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 45.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,457,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

