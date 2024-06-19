Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $5.51 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 226,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,434,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
