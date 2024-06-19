Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $6.82 Million in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 265,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

HYMB opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $25.83.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

