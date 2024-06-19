Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $9.24 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

