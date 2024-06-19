Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,900.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 176,498 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 50,120 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.84. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.