Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 501,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Barings BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 256,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.66. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

