Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.19 Million Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,476,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 3,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 238,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 230,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDY opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

