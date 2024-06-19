Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,550,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.