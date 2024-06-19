Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 324.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 109,445 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,118,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 104,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

