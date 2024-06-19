Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vale by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vale by 2,502.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.