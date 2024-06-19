Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

NYSE:EC opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7999 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.