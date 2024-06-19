Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 492,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDQ opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

