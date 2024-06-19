Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Baldwin Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at $957,435.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $153,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,404.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $510,385. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

