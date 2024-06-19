Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of STC stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

