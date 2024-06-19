Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,804,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $2,762,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

