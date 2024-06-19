Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,541 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,541 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 209,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 720,885 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Read More

