Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,085 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kadant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant stock opened at $280.18 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.99 and a 1-year high of $354.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.98.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

