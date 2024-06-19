Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 144,925 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

